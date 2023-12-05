Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Rare Babe Ruth rookie card sells for $7.2 million

A 1914 Babe Ruth rookie card was sold for $7.2 million, making it one of the highest-selling baseball cards in history. (Credit: WJZ via CNN Newsource)
By WJZ Staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (WJZ) - A rare baseball card drew big money at an auction in Baltimore on Monday.

A 1914 Babe Ruth rookie card was sold for $7.2 million, making it one of the highest-selling baseball cards in history.

“To think something, you know, a piece of cardboard this big is now moving into the genre that you would expect fine art to be in, $7.2 million, crazy,” said Shawn Herne, the executive director at the Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum.

The card shows a 19-year-old Ruth in a Baltimore Orioles uniform with the team’s schedule on the back of the card.

A blue version of the rookie card is on display at the Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum in downtown Baltimore.

“The local newspaper printed both colors ... people started collecting them. The blue ones are more rare than the red ones, but we are talking about only 10 cards known to exist anyway,” Herne said.

Herne said Ruth is an American icon, and investing in Ruth collectibles is a wise investment.

“You think of Marilyn Monroe, you think of Lucille Ball, you think of John Wayne, they have become almost legendary in their status, and Ruth has done that. He went from being a legend now to being almost mythical, larger than life,” he said.

The card’s price, $7.2 million, is the third-highest amount ever paid for a sports card. A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for $12.6 million, and a Honus Wagner card sold for $7.25 million.

Copyright 2023 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final...
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr.
Business is on hold for Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville after a vehicle crashed into the...
Vehicle crashes into Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville
More sunshine this workweek, but rain and possible storms look to return by the weekend!
First Alert: Quiet workweek with more showers, storms returning soon
The Montgomery County sheriff said three jail inmates from separate homicide cases got into a...
Sheriff: Fight among homicide suspects at Montgomery County jail hospitalizes 2
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Troops with thre Israeli Defense Forces continue to operate on the ground in the Gaza Strip on...
Israel strikes in and around Gaza’s second-largest city in a bloody new phase of the war
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry challenges the decision to strip him of security in Britain after he moved to US
Ashanti arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential...
Ashanti is reportedly pregnant, expecting her first baby with Nelly
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's Office...
The owners of a funeral home where 190 decaying bodies were found are due to appear in court