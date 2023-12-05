Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

RSA: New Alabama Statehouse will cost up to $325M

Rendering of Alabama's new Statehouse.
Rendering of Alabama's new Statehouse.(Source: Alabama Legislative Council)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - RSA has revealed the latest construction status for the new Statehouse.

Based on the initial design, the new building is expected to cost no more than $325 million. It will be paid for by RSA.

RSA says the trade tickets have been prepared for $350 million to cover any unforeseen expenses.

New documents indicate this amount does not include the demolition costs of the current Statehouse, nor does it cover the cost of a new greenspace or parking deck next to the Folsom Building. It will be up to the state Legislature to work out those costs.

Construction has already begun on the new building, which is located behind the current Statehouse. It is expected to be finished within three years.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final...
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr.
Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville reopened Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into the building...
Bryan Jewelry in Prattville reopens after vehicle crashed into building
The Montgomery County sheriff said three jail inmates from separate homicide cases got into a...
Sheriff: Fight among homicide suspects at Montgomery County jail hospitalizes 2
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

The effort to remove sales tax from feminine hygiene and baby products is now bipartisan.
Alabama lawmakers promote bipartisan effort to cut sales tax on menstrual and baby products
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission meets to award Business Licenses, Dec. 1, 2023.
State commission awards medical cannabis business licenses
White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County
Alabama lawmaker planning bill to clarify illegal gambling laws
Many of Alabama’s County leaders were in Auburn Wednesday to outline what they want state...
Alabama’s county governments outline 2024 legislative priorities