Second victim dies after Eastern Boulevard crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The death toll in a Monday evening traffic crash in Montgomery has risen to two, the Montgomery Police Department says.

On Monday, just before 6 p.m., MPD responded to a single-vehicle wreck on Eastern Boulevard near Hitching Post Lane. At the scene, MPD and Fire Medics found two adults in the vehicle, a man and a woman.

The passenger, a man identified as Joshua Cortezie, 35, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and driver of the vehicle, Ashley Thompson, 42, was found suffering life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital.

Thompson succumbed to her injuries in the hospital on Wednesday.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.