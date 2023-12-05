Advertise
Second victim dies after Eastern Boulevard crash

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The death toll in a Monday evening traffic crash in Montgomery has risen to two, the Montgomery Police Department says.

On Monday, just before 6 p.m., MPD responded to a single-vehicle wreck on Eastern Boulevard near Hitching Post Lane. At the scene, MPD and Fire Medics found two adults in the vehicle, a man and a woman.

The passenger, a man identified as Joshua Cortezie, 35, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and driver of the vehicle, Ashley Thompson, 42, was found suffering life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital.

Thompson succumbed to her injuries in the hospital on Wednesday.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

