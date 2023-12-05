Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Sheriff: Fight among homicide suspects at Montgomery County jail hospitalizes 2

The Montgomery County sheriff said three jail inmates from separate homicide cases got into a...
The Montgomery County sheriff said three jail inmates from separate homicide cases got into a fight, resulting in two being sent to the hospital.((Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo))
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says a fight last week among three jail inmates from separate homicide cases resulted in two going to the hospital.

How they were wounded was not disclosed, but Cunningham said they had puncture wounds. One of them was released shortly after while the other stayed overnight.

The sheriff said one of the hospitalized inmates, Sidney Whatley, plus the uninjured one, Juqwarn Hartwell, are facing charges of first-degree promoting prison contraband after they were found with sharp objects. This is in addition to their existing charges, which for both men are homicide-related.

Hartwell is charged with murder in the shooting death of Rondarius McQueen earlier this year. Whatley faces a charge of capital murder in the October 2021 shooting of Willie Davis. Authorities say it happened during a robbery.

Cunningham identified the third man, who was injured but not charged, as Wesley Speaks. He is charged with capital murder in the killing of Eric Stewart in January. A 16-year-old was also charged in this case. Records state this murder was also from a robbery.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Alabama makes College Football Playoff at No. 4
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter carries the ball against Alabama during the first half of...
Auburn to face Maryland in Music City Bowl
Andalusia's Christmas in Candyland is coming back for its 10th anniversary.
Andalusia’s Christmas in Candyland bigger and better than ever for 10th anniversary
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of...
Troy set to play in Birmingham Bowl
Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) and Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs (2)...
Alabama takes down #1 Georgia, wins the 2023 SEC Championship

Latest News

Julia Avant hits the slide at Andalusia's Christmas in Candyland
Julia Avant hits the slide at Andalusia's Christmas in Candyland
Ecoplexus’ investment will total more than $100 million. The projects will bring in more than...
New solar farms to give boost to Conecuh County economy
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final...
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr.
Solar farms in one Alabama county will provide more than energy.
New solar farms to give boost to Conecuh County economy