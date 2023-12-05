Sheriff: Fight among homicide suspects at Montgomery County jail hospitalizes 2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says a fight last week among three jail inmates from separate homicide cases resulted in two going to the hospital.

How they were wounded was not disclosed, but Cunningham said they had puncture wounds. One of them was released shortly after while the other stayed overnight.

The sheriff said one of the hospitalized inmates, Sidney Whatley, plus the uninjured one, Juqwarn Hartwell, are facing charges of first-degree promoting prison contraband after they were found with sharp objects. This is in addition to their existing charges, which for both men are homicide-related.

Hartwell is charged with murder in the shooting death of Rondarius McQueen earlier this year. Whatley faces a charge of capital murder in the October 2021 shooting of Willie Davis. Authorities say it happened during a robbery.

Cunningham identified the third man, who was injured but not charged, as Wesley Speaks. He is charged with capital murder in the killing of Eric Stewart in January. A 16-year-old was also charged in this case. Records state this murder was also from a robbery.

