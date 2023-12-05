Sumrall named finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy head coach Jon Sumrall has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. The announcement came Tuesday morning from the Football Writers Association and the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Sumrall is the only coach to be a finalist for the award in 2022 and 2023. In his second year as Troy’s head coach, Sumrall led the Trojans to its second consecutive Sun Belt Conference championship, joining Michigan as the only two programs to win league titles in 2022 and 2023.

Troy enters its appearance in the Birmingham Bowl riding a 10-game winning streak for a second straight season, and the Trojans’ matchup with Duke marks the first time a Sun Belt program will play a Power Five opponent in a bowl game.

The 12 finalists have been placed on a ballot, which has been sent to the entire FWAA membership. The 2023 recipient will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 20. The official presentation will be at a reception Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Houston, the site of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Troy has held eight of its 13 opponents to fewer than 300 yards of total offense entering the Birmingham Bowl, while the Trojan offense topped the 400-yard mark nine times. Quarterback Gunnar Watson and Vidal became just the third duo in program history to top the 3,000-yard passing and 1,000-yard rushing mark in the same season, while Solomon and Richard Jibunor became just the second Troy duo to record nine or more sacks in the same season.

