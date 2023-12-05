Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified

Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon, according to Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin.(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon, according to Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said the plane crashed in the area of Highway 127 and Witty Mill Road. He confirms two men died in the crash. The Limestone County Coroner Mike West has identified William Lloyd Huston, 67, of Huntsville and Nikul Navin Desai, 31, of Huntsville, as the victims. The two were flying out of Huntsville International Airport.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 11:57 a.m. A spokesperson with the National Transportation Safety Board said the plane that crashed was a Beech E95.

ALEA said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is responding to the scene. Troopers are assisting in securing the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

Scene of first responders surrounding plane crash near Hwy. 127 in Limestone Co.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final...
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr.
Business is on hold for Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville after a vehicle crashed into the...
Vehicle crashes into Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville
More sunshine this workweek, but rain and possible storms look to return by the weekend!
First Alert: Quiet workweek with more showers, storms returning soon
The Montgomery County sheriff said three jail inmates from separate homicide cases got into a...
Sheriff: Fight among homicide suspects at Montgomery County jail hospitalizes 2
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds
City of Prattville celebrates the holiday season with tree, ice skating rink, parade
Prattville to host their Christmas parade this Friday
Christmas in downtown Prattville
City of Prattville celebrates the holiday season with tree, ice skating rink, parade