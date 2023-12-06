Chilly and breezy today, freezing tonight, then we warm up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Relatively cool and dry weather will be in place here in Central Alabama for the rest of the workweek. Skies will be mainly sunny today and partly cloudy both tomorrow and Friday.

Sunshine will only warm us up into the mid-50s today. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will only reach the middle 50s today and the upper 50s tomorrow. There will also be a breeze today, making it feel a little colder than it actually is. Lows will then be very cold tonight just below freezing before bouncing back up into the upper 30s tomorrow night.

Temperatures bounce back into the mid-60s Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Then comes our next rain-producing weathermaker just in time for the weekend -- great timing, right?

There's a high chance of a freeze tonight. (WSFA 12 News)

Current thinking is that southerly winds will usher in plenty of moisture and warmth with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday. This will keep skies cloudy with some showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms.

Some showers are even possible Friday evening and night. The highest coverage of wet weather overall will be Saturday evening through early Sunday morning as a seasonally strong cold front surges across Alabama.

The front will interact with warm and moist conditions, in addition to ample wind energy. The result will be blustery winds all weekend and the chance of strong thunderstorms Saturday evening and night. Of course, that risk hinges on all of the ingredients coming together just right.

Rain and storms are likely this weekend, especially Saturday night. (WSFA 12 News)

As is the case with most systems we see this time of year, this is not an easy forecast. Will there be enough instability (energy) to support strong storms? Will the ingredients overlap at the “right” time to support strong storms? These questions will need to be ironed out through the week.

Behind this system will be a much colder air mass. Highs on Sunday will only be in the 50s despite sunshine returning for the afternoon. Highs will likely stay in the 50s through all of next week with plenty of lows down in the 30s.

Rain and storms are likely this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Monday and Tuesday look dry at this time, then there are some signs of wet weather making a return Tuesday night and Wednesday. With plenty of time to sort this part of the forecast out, we’ll keep rain chances low.

