Community organizations host annual wreath laying ceremony for fallen officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Healing a community. That was the goal of an annual wreath laying ceremony in Montgomery, honoring the city’s fallen police officers.

One-by-one, the names of Montgomery Police officers who died in the line of duty were read a loud. City leaders, law enforcement officers, and community members alike laid wreaths on markers that honor fallen officers at Hilton L. “Tracy” Larkin park.

“We want to remember those families who have loved ones that have given their life, sacrificed their life, so that we can have a safer community,” said Cubie Rae Hayes.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl J. Albert says this ceremony not only honors fallen officers, but lets their loved ones know they are not forgotten.

“It just shows the community that we are all remembering year round. It shows the families that we are with them year round,” said Montgomery Police Chief Darryl J. Albert.

The event started after the death of officer Kieth Houts in 2006, who was shot and killed while on patrol in the Newtown community. Houts’s own marker was also honored with a wreath.

Organizers says they started this tradition with one goal in mind: healing the community. Nearly 20 years later Chief albert says the community healing continues.

“We are continually healing. You know, that’s one of the things that building relationships between the community and law enforcement is so very important,” said Albert.

The groups also honored citizen volunteer motorcycle rider Ruben Moton, in memory of Victims of Homicides, Suicides, and those Missing Without A Trace. And Justice For All, Inc., and Citizens That Care, Inc. hosted the event.

