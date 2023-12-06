Advertise
Israeli Consul General visits Birmingham to raise awareness, educate community on war with Hamas

Consul General of Israel to the southeast in Birmingham
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Israel’s Consul General to the southeastern United States visited Birmingham Tuesday, educating and updating the community on the Israel-Hamas War.

Speaking to Kiwanis Club members, Consul General Anat Sultan-Dadon called October 7 one of, if not Israel’s biggest tragedy since the country first raised its flag in 1948. And while the atrocities occurred thousands of miles away, she said this is a threat to everyone.

“We are actually not that far because this is a threat on Israel, but it is a threat on the entire free world. It is a threat to all who value life and freedom,” said Sultan-Dadon.

She said over 1,200 were brutally massacred on October 7 and 138 people remain Hamas hostages. She says events like Wednesday’s visit to Birmingham are crucial in educating everyone about what Israel is going through.

“There is a lot of disinformation out there. There is already a denial of the atrocities and the crimes against humanities committed on October 7 by Hamas, the war crimes that are still being committed by Hamas against Israel and also against their own people,” Sultan-Dadon said. “It is important to share that message, and it is important to understand that this is not just Israel’s fight.”

The Consul General says religious, education, and local leaders need to step up against antisemitic threats. She says the number of antisemitic incidents is climbing all across the country, even on places like college campuses.

“I think that it is essential to not only follow and be educated about what is going on on the ground, but is important to realize that there is an important battle here.,” she said.

When asked if additional ceasefires could occur, the Consul General says that is not on the table until they are sure Hamas terrorist capabilities have been destroyed but the work continues to free the hostages.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

