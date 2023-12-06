Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Knives among items seized in Alabama prison trespassing arrests

Natalia Ridgeway and Charles Xavier Marshall are charged after allegedly trespassing at an...
Natalia Ridgeway and Charles Xavier Marshall are charged after allegedly trespassing at an Alabama prison facility and having prison contraband.(Source: Escambia County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple knives were found among evidence seized by law enforcement over the weekend after two people criminally trespassed at an Alabama prison facility, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The incident happened Sunday at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, ADOC said. Two suspects, Natalia Ridgeway and Charles Xavier Marshall, have since been arrested and charged with Attempting to Promote Prison Contraband I and Prohibited Activities.

The investigation started after a suspicious vehicle prompted correctional staff to request LESD K-9 assistance. When K-9 Units arrived, correctional staff had already stopped the vehicle and detained Ridgeway, who was driving, and Marshall, a passenger. It was determined that Marshall was a former ADOC inmate.

Two children, whose exact ages were not released, were in the back seat of the vehicle and were released to a family member.

Multiple knives were found among evidence seized by law enforcement over the weekend after two...
Multiple knives were found among evidence seized by law enforcement over the weekend after two people criminally trespassed at an Alabama prison facility, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)

Investigators recovered multiple pieces of contraband, which ADOC identified as:

  • Cell phones, phone chargers, and a pre-paid cell phone card
  • Wire cutters
  • Black clothing
  • A night vision monocular
  • A large hunting knife
  • 2 throwing knives and 1 regular knife
  • A used syringe
  • Additional miscellaneous packing

The suspects are being held at the Escambia County Detention Facility in Brewton. The investigation is ongoing and ADOC said more charges could follow.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a fatal gunshot victim was found in the 600 block of Williamson Road on...
Suspect charged in deadly Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds
An investigation has been opened after two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in the 3000...
2 shot on Montgomery’s Woodley Road Tuesday afternoon
File image
Crash near Eastern Boulevard leaves 1 dead
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees

Latest News

Consul General Anat Sultan-Dadon visited Birmingham Tuesday educating people on the...
Israeli Consul General visits Birmingham to raise awareness, educate community on war with Hamas
The Montgomery Humane Society kicks off its annual 'Wrap it Up' campaign
Morning Smile: Selma High School seniors achieve outstanding ACT scores
Montgomery Humane Society
Montgomery Humane Society launches holiday “Wrap it Up” campaign