Montgomery City Council votes to stop retiree insurance plan changes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council has voted to stop changes in health insurance providers for Medicare-eligible city retirees.

On Nov. 21, an executive decision was made to change health insurance providers from Blue Cross Blue Shield to AMWINS Group Benefits LLC.

The decision caused controversy and frustration among retired city employees, which concerned District 8 Councilman Glen Pruitt.

Pruitt said going forward, all recommendations to change retirement health insurance plans would go to the City Council for final approval.

“We have nine council members that represent the whole city. And they, I think, need to be brought in on this,” Pruitt said.

The vote to stop the change was nearly split, with five voting for it and four voting against it, including Councilwoman Marche Johnson.

“Our CFO has been here and worked with some of these same retirees, and she’ll retire soon. So the things that they recommend, it won’t be to hurt anyone,” Johnson said.

A spokesperson with the city of Montgomery released a statement after the meeting that said:

“The city is evaluating the council’s resolution to determine its impact on the management contract the city has agreed to with AMWINS for supplemental insurance coverage. AMWINS was selected after a months-long review of coverage options and conversations with city council members and representatives from the city’s retiree community. AMWINS provided the most coverage and the lowest out-of-pocket costs for retirees and the city.”

A document containing a side-by-side comparison of the insurance providers was released to WSFA 12 News.

side by side comparison (WSFA 12 News)

It is unclear if the city would have to pay a fee or buyout for exiting the contract with AMWINS if the administration decides to stay with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

