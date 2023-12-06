Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery City Council votes to stop retiree insurance plan changes

The Montgomery City Council voted to stop the change of health insurance providers for retired city employees.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council has voted to stop changes in health insurance providers for Medicare-eligible city retirees.

On Nov. 21, an executive decision was made to change health insurance providers from Blue Cross Blue Shield to AMWINS Group Benefits LLC.

The decision caused controversy and frustration among retired city employees, which concerned District 8 Councilman Glen Pruitt.

Pruitt said going forward, all recommendations to change retirement health insurance plans would go to the City Council for final approval.

“We have nine council members that represent the whole city. And they, I think, need to be brought in on this,” Pruitt said.

The vote to stop the change was nearly split, with five voting for it and four voting against it, including Councilwoman Marche Johnson.

“Our CFO has been here and worked with some of these same retirees, and she’ll retire soon. So the things that they recommend, it won’t be to hurt anyone,” Johnson said.

A spokesperson with the city of Montgomery released a statement after the meeting that said:

“The city is evaluating the council’s resolution to determine its impact on the management contract the city has agreed to with AMWINS for supplemental insurance coverage. AMWINS was selected after a months-long review of coverage options and conversations with city council members and representatives from the city’s retiree community. AMWINS provided the most coverage and the lowest out-of-pocket costs for retirees and the city.”

A document containing a side-by-side comparison of the insurance providers was released to WSFA 12 News.

side by side comparison
side by side comparison(WSFA 12 News)
Side by side comparison of BCBS and AMWINS
Side by side comparison of BCBS and AMWINS(WSFA 12 News)
Blue Cross Blue Shield (current plan), AMWINS (city recommended plan)
Blue Cross Blue Shield (current plan), AMWINS (city recommended plan)(WSFA 12 News)

It is unclear if the city would have to pay a fee or buyout for exiting the contract with AMWINS if the administration decides to stay with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a fatal gunshot victim was found in the 600 block of Williamson Road on...
Suspect charged in deadly Tuesday Montgomery shooting
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final...
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr.
Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville reopened Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into the building...
Bryan Jewelry in Prattville reopens after vehicle crashed into building
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds
File image
Crash near Eastern Boulevard leaves 1 dead

Latest News

Montgomery police say a fatal gunshot victim was found in the 600 block of Williamson Road on...
Suspect charged in deadly Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Zachary Bigley was elected Pine Level's first mayor.
Pine Level elects its first mayor
Autauga County Commission fills 3 vacancies on library board
Autauga County Commission fills 3 vacancies on library board
Montgomery City Council votes to stop retiree insurance change
Montgomery City Council votes to stop retiree insurance plan changes