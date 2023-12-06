Advertise
Montgomery Humane Society launches holiday “Wrap it Up” campaign

By Bethany Davis
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Montgomery Humane Society kicked off its annual “Wrap it Up” campaign, one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

All of the money raised goes to spaying and neutering the animals that come into the shelter, treating them for heartworm, and just taking care of them in general.

Volunteers and staff members will be wrapping gifts every day through Christmas Eve in a storefront next to Men’s Warehouse in EastChase.

The Montgomery Humane Society’s gift wrapping hours are Monday - Saturday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, 1:00 - 5:00 p.m., Christmas Eve, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Find more information at https://www.montgomeryhumane.com/christmas-wrapping/.

