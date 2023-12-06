Montgomery police chief calls 2 p.m. news conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert will deliver a “multi-agency special announcement” Wednesday afternoon, the department has confirmed.

WSFA 12 News will carry the news conference live starting at 2 p.m. at the top of this article, on our website, and through our news mobile app.

No other details on the nature of the briefing were immediately available.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.