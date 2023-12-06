Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery police chief calls 2 p.m. news conference

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert will deliver a “multi-agency special announcement” Wednesday afternoon, the department has confirmed.

WSFA 12 News will carry the news conference live starting at 2 p.m. at the top of this article, on our website, and through our news mobile app.

No other details on the nature of the briefing were immediately available.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a fatal gunshot victim was found in the 600 block of Williamson Road on...
Suspect charged in deadly Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds
An investigation has been opened after two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in the 3000...
2 shot on Montgomery’s Woodley Road Tuesday afternoon
File image
Crash near Eastern Boulevard leaves 1 dead
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees

Latest News

Jakellus Lane, 18, of Opp is wanted for attempted murder
Teen suspected in Opp shooting turns himself in
Natalia Ridgeway and Charles Xavier Marshall are charged after allegedly trespassing at an...
Knives among items seized in Alabama prison trespassing arrests
Dr. Brian Sellers joins us to answer your medical questions.
Ask the Doctor: Part 1
The City of Opelika is hosting its annual Christmas in a Railroad town this weekend!
Opelika's Christmas in a Railroad Town