Pike Road relocates historic house

The oldest home in the town of Pike Road has been relocated.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The oldest home in the town of Pike Road has been relocated.

The historic McFadden home was moved Wednesday.

Pike Road officials wanted to use the home for the town’s art district. The retail development firm The Trotman Company donated the building to the town.

The house can now be found near the art house on Wallahatchie Road.

Officials say the move will further strengthen Pike Road’s art district, and once resettled, the house will be used for general meetings and hosting guests in town.

