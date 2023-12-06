Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Pine Level elects its first mayor

Zachary Bigley was elected Pine Level's first mayor.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE LEVEL, Ala. (WSFA) - Pine Level, which was just created as a town earlier this year, has a new leader. Zachary Bigley beat out Josh Register and Joy Simpson to become Pine Level’s first mayor.

Bigley got 61 votes, while Register got 30 and Simpson had 15.

These results are unofficial and must still be certified.

“I’m humbled, very thankful for all who showed up and voted for me. This is history, and it’s just an absolutely humbling experience,” Bigley said.

Bigley was part of the Pine Level Incorporation Committee, the group that lead the effort to create a town in September. He said that was the biggest part of his successful campaign because he bought into the vision of creating a town when it was only a dream.

He said he wants to lay a firm foundation for Pine Level, alongside creating more local parks and bringing in more businesses.

Bigley described Pine Level as having the fastest growing area in Autauga County. He’s said his vision is for the town to continue to succeed and prosper.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a fatal gunshot victim was found in the 600 block of Williamson Road on...
Suspect charged in deadly Tuesday Montgomery shooting
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final...
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr.
Bryan Jewelry store in Prattville reopened Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into the building...
Bryan Jewelry in Prattville reopens after vehicle crashed into building
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds
The Montgomery County sheriff said three jail inmates from separate homicide cases got into a...
Sheriff: Fight among homicide suspects at Montgomery County jail hospitalizes 2

Latest News

Montgomery police say a fatal gunshot victim was found in the 600 block of Williamson Road on...
Suspect charged in deadly Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Wreath laying ceremony for fallen police officers 2023
Community organizations host annual wreath laying ceremony for fallen officers
Chilly tonight, even colder tomorrow night
Chilly tonight, even colder tomorrow night
This week, companies are applying for a license to work in all five areas of the business.
Presentations continue for 5 highly-sought Alabama medical cannabis business licenses