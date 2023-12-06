Pine Level elects its first mayor

PINE LEVEL, Ala. (WSFA) - Pine Level, which was just created as a town earlier this year, has a new leader. Zachary Bigley beat out Josh Register and Joy Simpson to become Pine Level’s first mayor.

Bigley got 61 votes, while Register got 30 and Simpson had 15.

These results are unofficial and must still be certified.

“I’m humbled, very thankful for all who showed up and voted for me. This is history, and it’s just an absolutely humbling experience,” Bigley said.

Bigley was part of the Pine Level Incorporation Committee, the group that lead the effort to create a town in September. He said that was the biggest part of his successful campaign because he bought into the vision of creating a town when it was only a dream.

He said he wants to lay a firm foundation for Pine Level, alongside creating more local parks and bringing in more businesses.

Bigley described Pine Level as having the fastest growing area in Autauga County. He’s said his vision is for the town to continue to succeed and prosper.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.