Teen suspected in Opp shooting turns himself in

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A teen suspected in a November shooting turned himself in on Tuesday.

Jakellus Lane, 18, was wanted in connection to an incident where police found a man shot several times at an apartment complex on Morning Star Drive. Two other suspects, Jabaari Hill, 18, and Raheem Bonam, 25, had already been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Lane surrendered to the Opp Police Department on Tuesday night and is charged with attempted murder.

The Opp Police Department thanked the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force and Central Alabama Crimestoppers for their assistance.

