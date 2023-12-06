Advertise
Tuskegee police officer arrested, facing multiple charges

Tommy Cheatham
Tommy Cheatham(Montgomery County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuskegee police officer was arrested in Montgomery on Tuesday and is facing charges in both Montgomery and Macon County.

According to Tuskegee Chief of Police Jennifer Jordan, Officer Tommy Cheatham was arrested in Montgomery County on Tuesday in reference to several search warrants that were executed by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

Chief Jordan stated that Cheatham has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation and that the case has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation to ensure that there is a fair and impartial investigation.

Court documents state that Cheatham was in possession of a Mossberg pump shotgun with an altered ID, indicating that the identification had been changed, altered, removed, or obliterated.

Additionally, court documents state that in Macon County, Cheatham is facing theft of property charges. Court documents state that Cheatham knowingly obtained or exerted unauthorized control of property having a value of over $2,500 with the intent to deprive the owner of the property.

No further information is available in this ongoing investigation.

