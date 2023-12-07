Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

6-year-old girl abandoned at hospital, officials searching for her family

Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was...
Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was left at a hospital in Texas.(X/@TexasDFPS)
By Amanda Alvarado and TMX Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) - Authorities are looking for the family of a girl who was abandoned at a hospital in Dallas on Sunday.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services posted a photo of the girl on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, with the hope of locating her family.

The girl told authorities that her name is Alejandra. They believe she is 6 years old.

She was dropped off in the emergency room at Baylor Medical Center.

The state’s Baby Moses law does allow parents to legally leave some children at designated safe places, but it only applies to unharmed babies up to 60 days old. Abandoning an older child is a crime that could result in jail time.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the girl or her family’s identity to contact Maria Villegas with the Texas DFPS at 214-901-4649.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. TMX contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Cheatham
Tuskegee police officer arrested, facing multiple charges
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert will deliver a “multi-agency special announcement”...
MPD, ALEA, MCSO hold press conference on traffic safety operation
Raytoria Vanessa McBryde
Suspect charged in deadly Tuesday Montgomery shooting
File image
Second victim dies after Eastern Boulevard crash
Darren Price was arrested by Montgomery police on Dec. 6, 2023.
Man charged in Montgomery homicide, arson, multiple robberies

Latest News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims that IDF forces have surrounded the home of...
Israel: Hamas leader's house encircled
At 103 years old, Ira “Ike” Schab is one of the last survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl...
103-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, one of the few left, reflects on 82nd anniversary
Alabama's favorite Christmas movies according to a new report from 'Hub-Score'
Morning Smile: Favorite Christmas movies in Alabama
Pearl Harbor survivor Ira "Ike" Schab, 103, wears a U.S. Navy cap as he sits at the kitchen...
‘I owe them’: At 103, Pearl Harbor survivor returns to honor comrades lost in attack