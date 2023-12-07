Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Austal USA acknowledges ‘data incident’ after reports of attack by cyber threat group

Austal USA's headquarters in Mobile (Source: Austal)
Austal USA's headquarters in Mobile (Source: Austal)
By Mike Brantley
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shipbuilder Austal USA has acknowledged experiencing a “data incident” that is being investigated by authorities following reports that a cyber threat group known as Hunters International hacked the company and stole unspecified data.

Austal USA, which builds warships and components for the U.S. Navy at its shipyards along the Mobile River in Mobile, said in a statement provided to FOX10 News that it has “recently discovered a data incident” and was “able to quickly mitigate the incident resulting in no impact on operations.”

The statement, attributed to Larry Rider, Austal USA’s vice president of business development and external affairs, goes on say the FBI and NCIS were promptly informed and remain involved in investigating the mater.

Rider states that, “No personal or classified information was accessed or taken by the threat actor. We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and will continue to inform any stakeholders impacted by the incident as we learn new information. Austal USA recognizes the seriousness of this event and the special responsibility we have as a DoD and DHS contractor. Our assessment is on-going as we seek to fully understand this incident so that we can prevent a similar occurrence.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Cheatham
Tuskegee police officer arrested, facing multiple charges
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert will deliver a “multi-agency special announcement”...
MPD, ALEA, MCSO hold press conference on traffic safety operation
Raytoria Vanessa McBryde
Suspect charged in deadly Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Darren Price was arrested by Montgomery police on Dec. 6, 2023.
Man charged in Montgomery homicide, arson, multiple robberies
File image
Second victim dies after Eastern Boulevard crash

Latest News

A rail repair team from Norfolk Southern is beginning to replace railroad tracks in Selma,...
Rail repair work underway in Selma blocks some crossings
Tyler Goodson - road where he lived
Tyler Goodson, man in ‘S-Town’ podcast dead after being shot during standoff, ALEA says
Tuscaloosa hosted the fourth and final GOP presidential debate.
4 presidential candidates for GOP nomination debate in Tuscaloosa
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ronnie Nelson Black, please contact...
Missing Butler County man located