Austal USA acknowledges ‘data incident’ after reports of attack by cyber threat group

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shipbuilder Austal USA has acknowledged experiencing a “data incident” that is being investigated by authorities following reports that a cyber threat group known as Hunters International hacked the company and stole unspecified data.

Austal USA, which builds warships and components for the U.S. Navy at its shipyards along the Mobile River in Mobile, said in a statement provided to FOX10 News that it has “recently discovered a data incident” and was “able to quickly mitigate the incident resulting in no impact on operations.”

The statement, attributed to Larry Rider, Austal USA’s vice president of business development and external affairs, goes on say the FBI and NCIS were promptly informed and remain involved in investigating the mater.

Rider states that, “No personal or classified information was accessed or taken by the threat actor. We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and will continue to inform any stakeholders impacted by the incident as we learn new information. Austal USA recognizes the seriousness of this event and the special responsibility we have as a DoD and DHS contractor. Our assessment is on-going as we seek to fully understand this incident so that we can prevent a similar occurrence.”

