Biscuits manager Ensberg promoted to manage AAA team

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits have announced that their manager, Morgan Ensberg, has been promoted to AAA.

After leading the Biscuits to an 80-58 record this past season, Ensberg will now manage the Tampa Bay AAA affiliate, the Rays Durham Bulls, in 2024.

Ensberg has spent the past four seasons with the Biscuits, with the team making the playoffs every season under his leadership. In 2019, he led the Biscuits to a franchise record 88-win season, earning him the Southern League Manager of the Year honors.

Ensberg joined the Rays pipeline after managing for two seasons in the Astros system, with Class-A Buies Creek in the Carolina League in 2018 and Short-A Tri-City in the New York-Penn League in 2017.

Congratulations and thank you for your time in Montgomery!@MorganEnsberg has been promoted to manage AAA with the @durhambulls! #ButterUp 🧈 pic.twitter.com/awlJgOpEpU — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) December 7, 2023

He spent the 2016 season as the Astros minor league mindset coach, the 2014-15 seasons as the Astros minor league special assignment coach, and the 2013 season as the infield coach at Class-A Lancaster. Morgan joined the coaching ranks in 2011 and spent two seasons as a hitters and infielders coach for the University of California San Diego.

Ensberg also played parts of eight seasons in the majors with the Astros (2000, 2002-07), Padres (2007) and Yankees (2008).

Ensberg was named the Astros MVP in 2005 when they won the NL pennant and came to Rays camp as a non-roster invite in 2009 but was released at the end of spring training.

