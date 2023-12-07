Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Biscuits manager Ensberg promoted to manage AAA team

Morgan Ensberg
Morgan Ensberg(Montgomery Biscuits)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits have announced that their manager, Morgan Ensberg, has been promoted to AAA.

After leading the Biscuits to an 80-58 record this past season, Ensberg will now manage the Tampa Bay AAA affiliate, the Rays Durham Bulls, in 2024.

Ensberg has spent the past four seasons with the Biscuits, with the team making the playoffs every season under his leadership. In 2019, he led the Biscuits to a franchise record 88-win season, earning him the Southern League Manager of the Year honors.

Ensberg joined the Rays pipeline after managing for two seasons in the Astros system, with Class-A Buies Creek in the Carolina League in 2018 and Short-A Tri-City in the New York-Penn League in 2017.

He spent the 2016 season as the Astros minor league mindset coach, the 2014-15 seasons as the Astros minor league special assignment coach, and the 2013 season as the infield coach at Class-A Lancaster. Morgan joined the coaching ranks in 2011 and spent two seasons as a hitters and infielders coach for the University of California San Diego.

Ensberg also played parts of eight seasons in the majors with the Astros (2000, 2002-07), Padres (2007) and Yankees (2008).

Ensberg was named the Astros MVP in 2005 when they won the NL pennant and came to Rays camp as a non-roster invite in 2009 but was released at the end of spring training.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Cheatham
Tuskegee police officer arrested, facing multiple charges
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert will deliver a “multi-agency special announcement”...
MPD, ALEA, MCSO hold press conference on traffic safety operation
Raytoria Vanessa McBryde
Suspect charged in deadly Tuesday Montgomery shooting
File image
Second victim dies after Eastern Boulevard crash
Darren Price was arrested by Montgomery police on Dec. 6, 2023.
Man charged in Montgomery homicide, arson, multiple robberies

Latest News

Reeltown to face Fyffe in 2019 championship rematch
Reeltown to face Fyffe in 2019 championship rematch
Girl's Flag Football final four: Montgomery Catholic vs Wenonah at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Montgomery Catholic vs Wenonah at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Alabama celebrates after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game...
Alabama makes College Football Playoff at No. 4
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of...
Troy set to play in Birmingham Bowl