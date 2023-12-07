Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Butler County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing man

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ronnie Nelson Black, please contact...
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ronnie Nelson Black, please contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 334-525-0361 or call 911.(ALEA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 73-year-old missing man.

According to ALEA, Ronnie Nelson Black was last seen on December 6, 2023, around 7 p.m., wearing blue jeans and a khaki jacket in the area of Starlington Road in Georgiana. Black may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Ronnie Black’s whereabouts, please call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 334-525-0361 or call 911.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Cheatham
Tuskegee police officer arrested, facing multiple charges
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert will deliver a “multi-agency special announcement”...
MPD, ALEA, MCSO hold press conference on traffic safety operation
Raytoria Vanessa McBryde
Suspect charged in deadly Tuesday Montgomery shooting
File image
Second victim dies after Eastern Boulevard crash
An investigation has been opened after two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in the 3000...
2 shot on Montgomery’s Woodley Road Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

After a puppy was hit by a car and dumped in Bullock County, a local rescue is stepping in to...
Dog-dumping becoming a growing problem in Alabama, rescue group says
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert will deliver a “multi-agency special announcement”...
MPD, ALEA, MCSO hold press conference on traffic safety operation
Darren Price was arrested by Montgomery police on Dec. 6, 2023.
Man charged in Montgomery homicide, arson, multiple robberies
Law enforcement announce operation cracking down on speeding on I-85
Law enforcement announce operation cracking down on speeding on I-85