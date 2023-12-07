Butler County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing man

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 73-year-old missing man.

According to ALEA, Ronnie Nelson Black was last seen on December 6, 2023, around 7 p.m., wearing blue jeans and a khaki jacket in the area of Starlington Road in Georgiana. Black may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Ronnie Black’s whereabouts, please call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 334-525-0361 or call 911.

