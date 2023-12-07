Chickasaw police chief suspended over social media posts, mayor says

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The man in charge of the Chickasaw Police Department, is sending out an apology, after he was suspended Thursday.

Chickasaw Mayor Barry Broadhead suspended interim Police Chief Tommie McDuffie.

Mayor Broadhead says it was after the chief made inappropriate social media posts.

In an apology letter Chief McDuffie says he’s deeply sorry for his recent behavior on social media.

He says this will never happen again, and Mayor Broadhead wants to ensure that it doesn’t.

McDuffie has been suspended for three days after quote, “violating the city’s social media activity policy.”

In several videos that have been taken down now, the chief was seen posting to TikTok sitting in his office with his work uniform on, re-enacting videos.

Mayor Broadhead says McDuffie accepted his punishment and provided the city council with a written apology.

His apology letter is below...

Chickasaw apology letter (Nash Campbell)

This isn’t the first time controversy has centered around the city’s police chief.

Back in June former Chief Keith Miller was fired by the city council, after only being on the job for a little over a year.

The reason behind his firing still hasn’t been released.

Before that former Chief Brian Fillingim was out of the job in February of last year, after serving as chief for three years.

The city council at the time, also did not acknowledge why Fillingim was being removed.

McDuffie has served as interim chief since July, before that, he served as captain for several years with the department.

FOX10 News has reached out to McDuffie multiple times but has not heard back.

