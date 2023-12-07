Advertise
Clyde May Distillery to open in Pike County

Distillery currently under construction
Distillery currently under construction
By Julia Avant
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new distillery is coming to Pike County that will provide dozens of jobs and entertainment for all whiskey lovers.

Conecuh Ridge Distillery is the first of its kind and will be the biggest distillery in the state of Alabama.

Clyde May is sold worldwide, and now anyone can see how it’s made. The establishment will have a merchandise and tasting room, bar, and restaurant along with an outdoor pavilion where events and concerts will be held.

“The brand was doing so well they decided to build their own distillery. And that’s when they announced that in like 2017,” Said Vice President and General Manager Steve May. “We’re hoping to be the go-to place here in Alabama that everyone wants to come see how we make our whiskey and learn all about Clyde the man.”

L.C. May, Clyde May’s Grandson, brought his grandfather’s business to life.

“He never sold a legal bottle in his life, of course. The history we will tell here at the distillery is the history of him making whiskey but he was also a family man, a farmer, [and] a WW2 veteran,” Said L.C. May.

Conecuh Ridge is scheduled to open summer of 2024.

