Council on Substance Abuse marks 50th anniversary of service

Council on Substance Abuse
Council on Substance Abuse(Council on Substance Abuse)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Council on Substance Abuse marks 50 years of offering help and hope to people dealing with addiction Thursday with a luncheon at the RSA Activity Center.

Since 1973, the Council on Substance Abuse has worked to promote the understanding that alcoholism and other drug dependence are preventable and treatable diseases. COSA’s mission is to reduce the number of people who deal with drug and alcohol addiction.

It does that by informing and educating the public about substance use disorders and related behavioral health issues and also by encouraging and supporting proper diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and long-term recovery for individuals with substance use disorders and their families.

Learn more about the work of the Council on Substance Abuse and resources available at https://cosancadd.org/

