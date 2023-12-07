Advertise
DA: Arrest made in April Selma homicide

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in connection to an April homicide, according to Dallas County District Attorney Robert Turner.

Turner said Stephen Woods of Dallas County was arrested Thursday and charged in connection to the shooting death of Javon Hall. He said Woods was “one of the assailants.”

Turner said Woods is currently being held without bail.

Woods’ charges are not yet known. WSFA 12 News has reached out to Turner and the Selma Police Department for more information.

On April 29, police responded to reports of gunfire around noon in the 1300 block of Highland Avenue in Selma. Turner’s message stated this was outside Hibbett Sports. On the scene, first responders found Hall unresponsive. Hall was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He said more arrests are expected in this case.

No further information is available at this time. The case is still under investigation.

