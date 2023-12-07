Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Deputy US marshal detained after ‘inappropriate behavior’ while intoxicated on flight, agency says

A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting...
A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a flight from New York, the agency said Wednesday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a flight from New York, the agency said Wednesday.

The deputy was one of two who flew to London Tuesday to bring back a person suspected of a crime when the federal agent was accused of acting inappropriately toward at least one woman on board the flight, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The second deputy was also briefly detained and later sent back to the United States, the person said. The official was not authorized to publicly detail the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The incident was first reported by NBC.

The U.S. Marshals said in a statement that the agency takes allegations of misconduct by its employees seriously and it’s cooperating with the investigation by UK law enforcement.

“The alleged actions of the employees do not reflect the professionalism of the thousands of employees of the USMS or its core values,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raytoria Vanessa McBryde
Suspect charged in deadly Tuesday Montgomery shooting
An investigation has been opened after two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in the 3000...
2 shot on Montgomery’s Woodley Road Tuesday afternoon
File image
Second victim dies after Eastern Boulevard crash
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert will deliver a “multi-agency special announcement”...
MPD, ALEA, MCSO hold press conference on traffic safety operation

Latest News

A woman vacationing in the Bahamas was killed by a shark while paddleboarding.
American woman vacationing in the Bahamas killed by shark in front of husband, reports say
Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former...
A narrowing Republican presidential field is debating just six weeks before the Iowa caucuses
Taco Bell says its Double Decker Taco is returning to menus nationwide.
Taco Bell is bringing back its Double Decker Taco
A 44-year-old American woman who was killed in a shark attack on a beach in the Bahamas was a...
'No vital signs of life': Bahamas officials confirm death of woman attacked by shark
Girl's Flag Football final four: Montgomery Catholic vs Wenonah at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Montgomery Catholic vs Wenonah at Bryant-Denny Stadium