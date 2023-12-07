Dog-dumping becoming a growing problem in Alabama, rescue group says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a puppy was hit by a car and dumped in Bullock County, a local rescue is stepping in to help.

Jennifer Gallagher, who runs Chick N Pups Canine Crusade, said her group and the area humane society rescued the dog, 4-month-old Krypto.

She said the dog had two broken legs and was later dumped near County Road 31, south of Union Springs.

“It is a standard dumping ground for trash,” Gallagher said. “This is the first time that I know of that there has been a witness to somebody dumping puppies.”

Veterinarians rushed to fix him up but were only able to work on one of his legs. The other is completely shattered and could be amputated.

“As time goes on and he gets bigger and that leg becomes more of a problem, then we may have to kind of revisit that surgery in the future,” said Dr. Maggie Powell with Pet Care Center in Montgomery.

Pet Care Center is working with Chick N Pups Canine Crusade to keep medical costs down.

Krypto’s story has made a mark on Facebook, garnering about $1,100 to help cover costs.

“Everybody loves an underdog story, and this is underdog transformed into super dog,” Gallagher said.

However, it is not just Krypto. The rescuer said people are dumping dogs on the side of the road all across central Alabama. She said some Alabamians working with a limited income may feel the need to dump their dog to financially keep up.

Gallagher said she believes the problem has gotten worse in the past two to three years.

“This is no surprise,” she said. “Everything is more expensive.”

Instead of dumping dogs, Gallagher recommends calling area shelters, rescuers and vets. Intervention programs may be available.

People with questions can contact Chick N Pups Canine Crusade on social media.

Although the group appreciates the funds donated to help Krypto, Gallagher said if people would like to assist further, they should donate to their local animal shelter instead.

Krypto is in the process of being adopted, but his siblings are still available at the Bullock County Humane Society.

Gallagher also reminds pet-owners to spay and neuter their pets.

