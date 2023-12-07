‘I owe them’: At 103, Pearl Harbor survivor returns to honor comrades lost in attack

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Pearl Harbor survivor “Ike” Schab is back in Honolulu.

The 103-year-old was greeted with applause Sunday as he got off his flight from Portland.

Schab, who has returned for the 82nd commemoration of the Pearl Harbor attack, is expected to be one of just six survivors at a ceremony commemorating the assault that propelled the U.S. into World War II and to remember the more than 2,300 servicemen killed.

The actual number of survivors in attendance depends on how many of the men, now frail with age, are able to attend.

Pearl Harbor survivor Ira "Ike" Schab, 103, looks at an old photo of himself with a saxophone while sitting at the kitchen table in his home in Beaverton, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. Schab was in the U.S. Navy and played tuba in the Navy Band. Eighty-two years later, Schab plans to return to Pearl Harbor on the anniversary of the attack to remember the more than 2,300 servicemen killed. (AP Photo/Claire Rush) (AP)

It’s a trip that almost didn’t happen because of an illness, but Schab said he was determined to make it to this year’s ceremony.

While it’s been more than eight decades since the Pearl Harbor attack, Dec. 7 still brings back his memories of being there. “And they’re not necessarily pleasant,” he said.

“But I definitely don’t want to lose that memory.”

Schab was a Navy musician stationed aboard the USS Dobbin that was anchored off Ford Island.

During the bombing of Battleship Row, he helped load his ship’s anti-aircraft guns.

A photo album in the home of Pearl Harbor survivor Ira "Ike" Schab in Beaverton, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, shows an old group photo of the U.S. Navy Band. Schab, now 103, played tuba in the band and remained close with his bandmates for decades after the war. (AP Photo/Claire Rush) (AP)

Asked what was racing through his mind, he says, “Disbelief. I couldn’t believe it was happening.”

Even at his advanced age, Schab looks forward to attending the annual Pearl Harbor commemoration ceremony to pay his respects alongside other survivors.

“There’s a certain feeling of comfort and at the same time obligation. That’s a good word,” he said. “I owe them. Just like that.”

But this year’s trip almost didn’t happen.

“He got really sick earlier this year, almost left us, really scary,” said daughter Kimberlee Heinrichs.

“I’m talking to him saying, ‘Hey, it’s OK if it’s, you know.’ And he goes, and I quote, ‘Hell no! I’m going to Hawaii,’” she joked.

For a long time, Schab spoke very little about the bombing of Pearl Harbor. His family said that gradually changed the older he got.

“Because I think I owe to the guys that were there that aren’t there anymore,” he said. “Don’t forget it. Don’t forget it. Just keep it alive. It’s like a living thing.”

Schab is the last survivor from Navy Band 13 and among the ranks of a shrinking number of servicemembers who lived through one of the darkest days in America’s history.

There is now just one crew member of the USS Arizona still living, 102-year-old Lou Conter of California, the Associated Press reported. Two years ago, survivors who attended the 80th anniversary remembrance ceremony ranged in age from 97 to 103. They’ll be even older this time.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.