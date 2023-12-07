Jefferson Co. Coroner’s searching for families of recently three deceased people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Coroner’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating the families of three people, all of whom died within the past two weeks.

81-year-old William Loyce Watts died of natural causes on November 25 at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

According to the the Coroner’s office, Watts once lives in Maplesville and in the Robinwood Community near Birmingham.

It is believed he possibly has a brother named James Watts.

On November 28, Bobby Lee Cook, 62, of Birmingham, was found unresponsive in his hotel room during a welfare check. His cause of death is pending lab work, but there is no evidence of trauma or foul play.

The only information known is that Cook’s mother, Bertha Williams, once lives in Pittsburgh.

81-year-old Wille James McCurdy died of natural causes at UAB Hospital.

Very little is known about McCurdy other than he resided in Birmingham.

