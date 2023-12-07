Advertise
Man charged in Montgomery homicide, arson, multiple robberies

Darren Price was arrested by Montgomery police on Dec. 6, 2023.
Darren Price was arrested by Montgomery police on Dec. 6, 2023.(Source: Montgomery Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a man accused in multiple crimes.

Darren Price, 32, of Montgomery, is charged with murder, first-degree arson, two counts of first-degree robbery and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. He was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Price is accused in the shooting death of 39-year-old Jacqueline Best. Her body was found in a house fire on Fairground Road on Sept. 24.

Police say he is also linked to two armed robberies in the past week. One was on Troy Highway Sunday and the other was on Eastern Boulevard Tuesday night, according to police.

The motive behind the murder and fire was not released.

