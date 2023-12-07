Missing Butler County man found dead

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing man in Butler County has ended. According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, the body of Ronnie Nelson Black was found Thursday morning.

“We wish it had a better ending, but unfortunately, when we located Mr. Bond, he was deceased,” the sheriff said.

Black’s cause of death was not released.

“We would like to thank the many community volunteers who assisted in the search. I just ask that now you keep his family and friends in your prayers as they go through this hard time,” the sheriff added.

