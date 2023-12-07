Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Missing Butler County man found dead

The Butler County Sheriff's Office confirms Ronnie Nelson Black was found dead.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing man in Butler County has ended. According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, the body of Ronnie Nelson Black was found Thursday morning.

“We wish it had a better ending, but unfortunately, when we located Mr. Bond, he was deceased,” the sheriff said.

Black’s cause of death was not released.

“We would like to thank the many community volunteers who assisted in the search. I just ask that now you keep his family and friends in your prayers as they go through this hard time,” the sheriff added.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Cheatham
Tuskegee police officer arrested, facing multiple charges
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert will deliver a “multi-agency special announcement”...
MPD, ALEA, MCSO hold press conference on traffic safety operation
Raytoria Vanessa McBryde
Suspect charged in deadly Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Darren Price was arrested by Montgomery police on Dec. 6, 2023.
Man charged in Montgomery homicide, arson, multiple robberies
File image
Second victim dies after Eastern Boulevard crash

Latest News

Darren Price was arrested by Montgomery police on Dec. 6, 2023.
Man charged in Montgomery homicide, arson, multiple robberies
Montgomery biscuits manager Morgan Ensberg was promoted!
Biscuits manager Morgan Ensberg promoted to manage AAA Durham Bulls
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event on...
The White House is threatening the patents of high-priced drugs developed with taxpayer dollars
The Salvation Army is facing an urgent need for volunteers.
Salvation Army in need of volunteers
German appliance maker Miele picks Opelika for new U.S. facility
German appliance maker Miele picks Opelika for new U.S. facility