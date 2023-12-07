Pike County teen accused of killing brother, carrying ‘hit list’ to be tried as adult

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The district attorney for Pike County plans to try a teenager charged with killing his brother as an adult.

The district attorney’s office said Judge Steven Curtis issued an order Thursday to transfer the case to adult court. In the media announcement, the DA’s office identified the now-15-year-old defendant as William Speros.

Speros was 14 in October when he was arrested in the slaying of his brother, now identified as 17-year-old Jeremy Speros. After the arrest, Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said Speros admitted to shooting his brother on their porch then dragging his body about 60 yards behind the home.

Thomas said Speros went to school the next day, where he allegedly confessed the killing to a friend and asked that friend to help with kill more family members.

The sheriff said also had a “hit list” of family members and made statement about wanting to “shoot up the school.”

The district attorney’s office says the transfer to adult court is necessary “given the nature of the crime and surrounding circumstances.”

Speros is facing a murder charge. He will be held without bail pending a hearing in district court next week.

