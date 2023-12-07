Rail repair work underway in Selma blocks some crossings

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A rail repair team from Norfolk Southern is beginning to replace railroad tracks in Selma, according to Mayor James Perkins, Jr.’s office.

The crews started Thursday morning, which the mayor said could potentially close the crossing from Boynton Boulevard to Marie Foster Street for the entire day with the potential to be extended longer.

“Unfortunately, this cannot be avoided, due to the rails being one piece,” the mayor said. “The rail team will do their best to get the roads reopened as soon as possible.”

Those affected can detour around the blockages by taking Medical Center Parkway or the Bypass until the work is completed on the crossing streets.

“We apologize for the short notice and inconvenience,” the mayor said. “However, once the rails are replaced and the crossings paved, we will have a smoother and safer crossing of railways here in Selma. Let’s celebrate the progress!

