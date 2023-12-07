Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Rail repair work underway in Selma blocks some crossings

A rail repair team from Norfolk Southern is beginning to replace railroad tracks in Selma,...
A rail repair team from Norfolk Southern is beginning to replace railroad tracks in Selma, according to Mayor James Perkins, Jr.’s office.(Source: Red, White, and Black eyes Forever / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A rail repair team from Norfolk Southern is beginning to replace railroad tracks in Selma, according to Mayor James Perkins, Jr.’s office.

The crews started Thursday morning, which the mayor said could potentially close the crossing from Boynton Boulevard to Marie Foster Street for the entire day with the potential to be extended longer.

“Unfortunately, this cannot be avoided, due to the rails being one piece,” the mayor said. “The rail team will do their best to get the roads reopened as soon as possible.”

Those affected can detour around the blockages by taking Medical Center Parkway or the Bypass until the work is completed on the crossing streets.

“We apologize for the short notice and inconvenience,” the mayor said. “However, once the rails are replaced and the crossings paved, we will have a smoother and safer crossing of railways here in Selma. Let’s celebrate the progress!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Cheatham
Tuskegee police officer arrested, facing multiple charges
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert will deliver a “multi-agency special announcement”...
MPD, ALEA, MCSO hold press conference on traffic safety operation
Raytoria Vanessa McBryde
Suspect charged in deadly Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Darren Price was arrested by Montgomery police on Dec. 6, 2023.
Man charged in Montgomery homicide, arson, multiple robberies
File image
Second victim dies after Eastern Boulevard crash

Latest News

Pearl Harbor survivor Ira "Ike" Schab, 103, wears a U.S. Navy cap as he sits at the kitchen...
‘I owe them’: At 103, Pearl Harbor survivor returns to honor comrades lost in attack
Tyler Goodson - road where he lived
Tyler Goodson, man in ‘S-Town’ podcast dead after being shot during standoff, ALEA says
Tuscaloosa hosted the fourth and final GOP presidential debate.
4 presidential candidates for GOP nomination debate in Tuscaloosa
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ronnie Nelson Black, please contact...
Missing Butler County man located