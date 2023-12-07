Advertise
Temperatures are heading up with rain and storms for the weekend

Dry weather persists through Friday afternoon with highs near 60⁰ today and in the mid-60s Friday
Today and tomorrow are both dry with slightly warmer temperatures.
Today and tomorrow are both dry with slightly warmer temperatures.
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dry weather will be in place here in Central Alabama for the remainder of the workweek thanks to high pressure keeping things quiet. Skies will be sunny this morning with high clouds this afternoon. Tomorrow will feature more cloud cover as moisture levels increase.

High temperatures will reach 60 degrees this afternoon and rise into the middle 60s tomorrow afternoon. The breeziness we had yesterday will no longer be with us.

Then comes our next rain-producing weathermaker just in time for the weekend -- great timing, right? Current thinking is that southerly winds will usher in plenty of moisture and warmth with highs in the lower 70s on Saturday. This will keep skies mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two.

Breezy conditions with widespread rain and storms are likely Saturday night into Sunday.
Breezy conditions with widespread rain and storms are likely Saturday night into Sunday.

A few scattered showers are even possible tomorrow night. The highest coverage of wet weather overall will be Saturday night into Sunday morning as a seasonally strong cold front surges across Alabama.

The front will interact with warm and moist conditions, in addition to ample wind energy. The result will be blustery winds from late Saturday through sunset Sunday and a chance of strong thunderstorms Saturday night. Of course, that risk hinges on several ingredients coming together just right.

It'll be breezy at times Saturday and Sunday. Wind gusts should stay below 15 mph the other days.
It'll be breezy at times Saturday and Sunday. Wind gusts should stay below 15 mph the other days.

As is the case with most systems we see this time of year, this is not an easy forecast. Will there be enough instability (energy) to support strong storms? Will the ingredients overlap at the “right” time to support strong storms?

As of Thursday morning it does look apparent that enough of our ingredients will be in place to support at least a few strong to severe storms. The main risk should be strong to damaging wind gusts, though a spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.

Next week will bring additional frosty nights.
Next week will bring additional frosty nights.

Behind this system will be a much colder air mass. Strong cold air advection will send Sunday morning’s temperatures in the 60s down into the 40s by 5 p.m. Pair those falling temps with a stiff northerly wind and it’s going to be chilly!

Highs will likely stay in the 50s both Monday and Tuesday before rising to about 60 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will be cold next week with 30s likely every night. I’d look for plenty of frost and freeze opportunities next week.

Rain and storms are likely this weekend, mostly Saturday night into Sunday.
Rain and storms are likely this weekend, mostly Saturday night into Sunday.

Next week will be dry along with those chilly temperatures. Skies will be sunny Monday and partly cloudy for the rest of the week. No rain is in the forecast next week until perhaps the weekend.

