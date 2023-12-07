Advertise
Tyler Goodson, man in ‘S-Town’ podcast dead after being shot during standoff, ALEA says

By WBRC Staff and Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tyler Goodson, a man in the S-Town podcast, has died, according to ALEA, after he was shot by Woostock police during a standoff just after midnight Sunday, Dec. 3. The time of death was approximately 5:35 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

Authorities were called to the 500 block of Georgia Loop Road and found 32-year-old Joseph Tyler Goodson barricaded in the home and a standoff began.

During the course of the incident, Goodson showed a gun at officers. He was shot by police and taken to the hospital. Goodson leaves behind five children.

The news hit hard for Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson, a lifelong friend of Goodson.

“Tyler was loved by myself, my family and many members of the community and he was out there on a podcast years ago and had many people who loved him. It’s a devastating situation for the community. Tough situation for all of us,” said Mayor Dodson.

Mayor Dodson says Goodson often fought a mighty battle against depression but the disease never dimmed his talents in the construction world.

“I think depression is a tough thing, and I think we’ve all gone through those things. I think it was tough for Tyler, sometimes you can’t get no rest. We just hope he gets it here. When it came to construction, he was extremely talented,” said Mayor Dodson.

Mayor Dodson declined to get into specifics other than to say the entire investigation is now in the hands of ALEA.

“We all want answers. We all want details and I have some I want for myself and so I’m just asking the public to continue to pray for his family, father, son, brother, so just continue them in your prayers,” said Mayor Dodson.

Nothing further is available as the investigation remains ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Bibb County District Attorney’s Office.

