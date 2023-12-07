Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

You can get a Starbucks drink for 50% off every Thursday in December

Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.
Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.(Starbucks)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starbucks is giving its reward members a sweet deal on Thursdays in December.

Every Thursday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Starbucks rewards members can get 50% off one drink.

Starbucks is calling the promotion “Festive Thurs-Yays.”

The discount applies to orders placed in the app or in person. Starbucks says you can apply the coupon at checkout when ordering in the app or ask your barista to apply it for you.

There is a limit of one discounted drink per rewards member every Thursday.

Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Cheatham
Tuskegee police officer arrested, facing multiple charges
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert will deliver a “multi-agency special announcement”...
MPD, ALEA, MCSO hold press conference on traffic safety operation
Raytoria Vanessa McBryde
Suspect charged in deadly Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Darren Price was arrested by Montgomery police on Dec. 6, 2023.
Man charged in Montgomery homicide, arson, multiple robberies
File image
Second victim dies after Eastern Boulevard crash

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters during a stop at the Front Street Pub &...
Donald Trump returns to court as his defense expert asserts there’s no evidence of accounting fraud
A rail repair team from Norfolk Southern is beginning to replace railroad tracks in Selma,...
Rail repair work underway in Selma blocks some crossings
Highway Patrol said a Mercer County Deputy was standing outside and behind the patrol vehicle...
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
“Dapper Wednesdays” all started when two third graders, Lincoln Bolitho (left) and James...
2 elementary students start ‘Dapper Wednesdays’ at school to build confidence