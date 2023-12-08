Advertise
1 in custody for attempted vandalism at MLK’s birth home in Atlanta

Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home is at 501 Auburn Avenue in Atlanta.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home is at 501 Auburn Avenue in Atlanta.(ANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vandalism attempt at Martin Luther King Jr.’s home in Atlanta Thursday night is under investigation, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

According to police, officers responded to the home at 501 Auburn Ave. NE and found that “multiple citizens” had detained a 26-year-old woman who poured gasoline onto the home.

The woman was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in the second degree and interference with government property.

The King Center released the following statement:

The house, which was acquired by the National Park Service in 2018, has been closed to the public since late November. The historical site is set to undergo major renovations and reopen in November 2025.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

