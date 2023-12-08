14-year-old killed, 4 teens injured in Elmore County wreck

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports there was a fatal wreck involving multiple teenagers in Elmore County.

State troopers say a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup left the roadway and hit a tree on Lightwood Road near Hickory Road, approximately 11 miles north of Wetumpka. It happened at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers say one of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene. The unnamed victim was a 14-year-old from Deatsville.

According to ALEA, the 16-year-old driver and three other passengers were injured and taken to a hospital. Those other passengers were 14, 15 and 17 years old. The severity of their injuries is not known.

No other information was released.

