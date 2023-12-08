Advertise
2 sentenced, 1 dismissed in Montgomery ‘Riverfront Brawl’

Allen Todd (left) and Zachary Shipman (right)
Allen Todd (left) and Zachary Shipman (right)(Montgomery County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three suspects in the Montgomery “Riverfront Brawl” appeared in court on Friday morning.

Zachary Shipman and Alan Todd both made an appearance in Montgomery Municipal Court, and both pleaded to a lower charge of harassment. They were originally charged with third-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor.

Additionally, Shipman and Todd must complete 100 hours of community service, complete an anger management course, pay for court costs, and pay a $100 dollar fine.

Shipman and Todd have been given a suspended sentence of 60 days with a 12-month probationary period. Shipman will do his sentence in Dallas County, and Todd will serve his in Baldwin County.

Riverboat co-captain Dameion Pickett was also in court, and his third-degree assault charge was dismissed. He had no objection to the plea agreements of Shipman and Todd.

Reggie Ray, the suspect alleged to be hitting someone with a folding chair, will learn his fate when he makes his appearance in court on Monday, December 11.

Police say the August brawl was sparked by a dispute over a dockside parking spot. It gained national attention after video of the incident went viral on social media.

