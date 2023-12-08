Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Attorney General criticizes FBI, SPLC following new report

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall file photo
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall file photo
By Sally Pitts and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “Alarming” is how Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall describes a recent report on the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The report is titled, The FBI’s Breach of Religious Freedom: The Weaponization of Law Enforcement Against Catholic Americans.

Compiled by the Committee on the Judiciary and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, the 30-page report details concerns about a memorandum that was sent out FBI-wide.

The committee says the memo cited biased and partisan sources like the Southern Poverty Law Center. The report claims the FBI memo painted so-called certain “radical-traditionalist Catholics” as violent extremists. Attorney General Steve Marshall reacted to the report on social media.

He wrote that it’s no surprise to him that the FBI conspired with the SPLC to target Catholics.

”Even during the Obama administration, the FBI disavowed the use of SPLC information, particularly around hate groups,” said Marshall in an interview. “And now, somehow or another, this administration is seemingly embracing a group that, frankly, is much more of an overt fundraiser than they are truly someone that cares about policy.”

The SPLC sent WSFA 12 News a statement in response to the Attorney General:

The House Judiciary Committee report does not allege that the FBI worked with the SPLC to target Catholics. In fact, the SPLC did not provide any information or communicate in any way with any FBI personnel involved in preparing this Richmond Field Office memo. The Committee report documents that the FBI used our website and other open-source resources to compile their report. On our website, we identify fringe Radical Traditionalist Catholic groups as hate groups because they are deeply antisemitic and subscribe to an ideological view rejected by the Vatican and 70 million mainstream Catholics in the United States.”

You can read the committee’s full report here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old killed, 4 teens injured in Elmore County wreck
Darren Price was arrested by Montgomery police on Dec. 6, 2023.
Man charged in Montgomery homicide, arson, multiple robberies
Miele
German appliance maker Miele selects Alabama for first U.S. production facility
Allen Todd (left) and Zachary Shipman (right)
2 sentenced, 1 dismissed in Montgomery ‘Riverfront Brawl’
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air

Latest News

Before the curtains go up at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, crews behind the scenes spend...
Behind the scenes at Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s ‘A Christmas Carol’
A grand jury indicted Tiffany Fields, alleging she stole hydrocodone from a Montgomery-area...
Former director accused of stealing pills from Montgomery-area nursing home
ACLU says Alabama lawmakers prioritize ‘prison pipeline bills’
Thomas Cleveland
Jefferson County deputy indicted on assault charges stemming from officer-involved shooting in April