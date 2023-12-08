Alabama Attorney General criticizes FBI, SPLC following new report

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “Alarming” is how Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall describes a recent report on the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The report is titled, The FBI’s Breach of Religious Freedom: The Weaponization of Law Enforcement Against Catholic Americans.

Compiled by the Committee on the Judiciary and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, the 30-page report details concerns about a memorandum that was sent out FBI-wide.

The committee says the memo cited biased and partisan sources like the Southern Poverty Law Center. The report claims the FBI memo painted so-called certain “radical-traditionalist Catholics” as violent extremists. Attorney General Steve Marshall reacted to the report on social media.

He wrote that it’s no surprise to him that the FBI conspired with the SPLC to target Catholics.

”Even during the Obama administration, the FBI disavowed the use of SPLC information, particularly around hate groups,” said Marshall in an interview. “And now, somehow or another, this administration is seemingly embracing a group that, frankly, is much more of an overt fundraiser than they are truly someone that cares about policy.”

The SPLC sent WSFA 12 News a statement in response to the Attorney General:

”The House Judiciary Committee report does not allege that the FBI worked with the SPLC to target Catholics. In fact, the SPLC did not provide any information or communicate in any way with any FBI personnel involved in preparing this Richmond Field Office memo. The Committee report documents that the FBI used our website and other open-source resources to compile their report. On our website, we identify fringe Radical Traditionalist Catholic groups as hate groups because they are deeply antisemitic and subscribe to an ideological view rejected by the Vatican and 70 million mainstream Catholics in the United States.”

You can read the committee’s full report here.

