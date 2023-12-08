Behind the scenes at Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s ‘A Christmas Carol’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Shakespeare Festival brings Broadway to the South. Every year, it hosts a variety of shows with top actors from all over the country. While you see what happens on stage, a lot is going on before the curtain goes up that you’ll never see.

“What you see here on our stage is built right here in our shops and studios,” said the Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s marketing director, Layne Holley.

Every set, every prop, every costume for this year’s “A Christmas Carol” is made right there.

Before the curtains go up at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, crews behind the scenes spend months getting ready. (WSFA)

“Our designers began, some of them months ago. And what they do is they work with the director for his vision of what the show should look and feel like, and then they create these environments and drawings and elevations and plans,” Holley said.

While the stage is getting dressed up, the costume shop is just as busy.

“We build a lot of stuff from scratch here,” said the director of costume production, Ryan Sozzi.

The actors come in and get fitted, and the costumers make it happen. Although, it’s more than just the clothes.

Sozzi showed they have costumes going back through the years, showing some going back to 1994′s production of “A Christmas Carol.”

“So you can see in the ara we have all types of hat boxes and shoe boxes. We have all types of fun stuff all over the table that are Christmasy with our garland for things of like Christmas present, and Christmas past and future,” he said.

So when the actors take center stage, take time to appreciate the people you don’t see who help make this such a magical ride.

“I love this industry,” said Sozzi. “I think =the reason I love it is watching people’s reactions.”

“I don’t know what the WSFA forecast is going to say, but you can expect snow in Londontown for ‘A Christmas Carol,’” said Holley

“A Christmas Carol” runs through Dec. 24. There are still plenty of tickets available.

