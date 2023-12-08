Defendants accused of killing 9-year-old Mobile girl ordered held without bail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge Friday ordered two people charged in the death of a 9-year-old girl held without bond while prosecutors make the argument that they should be denied bail under Aniah’s Law.

Mobile police Thursday night arrested 19-year-old Tyrone Deairus Williams and 22-year-old Ariel Rapheal Curry, charging them with felony murder in the drive-by shooting of Cailee Knight on Rhett Drive early Tuesday morning.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said both are prime candidates for an application of Aniah’s Law, named for an Auburn University student who died during a kidnapping.

“This is one of those worst-case scenarios that we have to prosecute,” Blackwood said. “It’s outrageous that this happened. And so for the good of the community, we’re gonna ask the judges to lock them until trial.”

Williams and Curry maintained their innocence Thursday night as police escorted them out of Mobile police headquarters.

“I’m sorry for y’all,” Williams said. “I’m sorry for your all loss. But her mamma know I ain’t do anything wrong.”

Said Curry: “I didn’t do anything so I don’t have anything to say.”

Both defendants are scheduled to have an arraignment on Monday, and Blackwood said he expect the Aniah’s Law hearing to take place later in the week.

Blackwood said investigators believe that Curry was driving the car and that Williams fired the shots. It is the same car, the district attorney said, that Mobile County sheriff’s deputies pulled over Thursday afternoon at a gas station on Moffett Road.

The district attorney said additional arrests are possible.

“I expect this to be an ongoing investigation,” he said. “And I expect that law enforcement will identify everyone responsible for this, and we will prosecute them.”

For now, the defendants are charged with felony murder. But Blackwood said capital murder could, potentially, apply. Alabama law allows for capital charges when someone kills another person from a vehicle. That would be a decision for a grand jury. Blackwood said prosecutors would have to prove the defendants intentionally killed someone. Under felony murder, prosecutors need only prove that a foreseeable death resulted from criminal activity.

Authorities have said that they believe the shooter was targeting Knight’s older brother, who was not home at the time. Blackwood said the motive appears to be related to “a relationship that had gone awry,” but he added that he is unfamiliar with the details.

It appears at this time that there was some kind of personal dispute going on between people that led to this, this horrific shooting that kind of boiled over into the shooting of this house where the girls asleep on the couch?

Blackwood said the defendants also are candidates for enhanced penalties under a new gang law that took effect in September. That statute provides for a mandatory-minimum 25-year prison sentence for Class A felonies. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine has called Tuesday’s shooting gang-related.

“We will pursue those sentencing enhancements in any case where we can,” Blackwood said. “You know, we do believe that there’s a gang component to this shooting. For the sentencing enhancement to apply, the crime would have to be in furtherance of gang activity. I think that part is unclear right now.”

