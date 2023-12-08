Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

First night of Hanukkah observed in Montgomery

The lighting of the nine candles in the menorah symbolizes the spreading of God's light among...
The lighting of the nine candles in the menorah symbolizes the spreading of God's light among the nations.(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People of the Jewish community and other backgrounds came to Montgomery City Hall Thursday to observe the first night of Hanukkah.

This is the first Hanukkah that Jews are celebrating amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and religious leaders say it has been difficult.

“This is a painful time. And it’s a painful time both for Jews and for Palestinians,” said Rabbi Scott Looper of Temple Beth Or.

Jewish people traditionally celebrate the holiday by lighting a menorah to symbolize spreading God’s light around the world, which state Rep. Phillip Ensler said they will do to restore hope.

“Hanukkah is just a chance to even remind us and inspire us,” Ensler said. “The word Hanukkah in Hebrew means to dedicate so we re-dedicate ourselves to those values, to those principles to try to do good in the world.”

In addition to the menorah-lighting, Hanukkah is celebrated by donating money and doing charitable work for those less fortunate in the community and across the world.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Cheatham
Tuskegee police officer arrested, facing multiple charges
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert will deliver a “multi-agency special announcement”...
MPD, ALEA, MCSO hold press conference on traffic safety operation
Raytoria Vanessa McBryde
Suspect charged in deadly Tuesday Montgomery shooting
Darren Price was arrested by Montgomery police on Dec. 6, 2023.
Man charged in Montgomery homicide, arson, multiple robberies
File image
Second victim dies after Eastern Boulevard crash

Latest News

Mexican law enforcement visits Montgomery
Mexican law enforcement visits Montgomery
Council on Substance Abuse marks 50th anniversary
Council on Substance Abuse marks 50th anniversary
Voter registration kiosks installed at Montgomery libraries
Voter registration kiosks installed at Montgomery libraries
Alabama leaders react to Republican presidential debate
Alabama leaders react to Republican presidential debate