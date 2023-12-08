First night of Hanukkah observed in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People of the Jewish community and other backgrounds came to Montgomery City Hall Thursday to observe the first night of Hanukkah.

This is the first Hanukkah that Jews are celebrating amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and religious leaders say it has been difficult.

“This is a painful time. And it’s a painful time both for Jews and for Palestinians,” said Rabbi Scott Looper of Temple Beth Or.

Jewish people traditionally celebrate the holiday by lighting a menorah to symbolize spreading God’s light around the world, which state Rep. Phillip Ensler said they will do to restore hope.

“Hanukkah is just a chance to even remind us and inspire us,” Ensler said. “The word Hanukkah in Hebrew means to dedicate so we re-dedicate ourselves to those values, to those principles to try to do good in the world.”

In addition to the menorah-lighting, Hanukkah is celebrated by donating money and doing charitable work for those less fortunate in the community and across the world.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.