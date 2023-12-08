Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Former director accused of stealing pills from Montgomery-area nursing home

A grand jury indicted Tiffany Fields, alleging she stole hydrocodone from a Montgomery-area...
A grand jury indicted Tiffany Fields, alleging she stole hydrocodone from a Montgomery-area nursing home.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A grand jury has indicted a former Montgomery-area nursing home director in a drug theft investigation.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said a nine-count indictment was returned against Tiffany Alexander Fields, 45. She is accused of stealing more than 1,000 hydrocodone tablets from the nursing home where she swerved as director.

The indictment alleges that on nine separate occasions, Fields took 114 to 120 tablets from the nursing home’s contract pharmacy by submitting phony prescriptions purportedly for the facility’s residents. She is accused of keeping those tablets.

Theft of any controlled substance is considered second-degree theft of property, a Class C felony, and punishable by one to 10 years imprisonment and up to a $15,000 fine if convcited.

Fields surrendered at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on Thursday. She was released on $50,000 bail.

Marshall says the Alabama Department of Public Health referred the nursing home complaint to the attorney general’s medicaid fraud control unit. The case was presented to the November 2023 term of the Montgomery County grand jury.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old killed, 4 teens injured in Elmore County wreck
Darren Price was arrested by Montgomery police on Dec. 6, 2023.
Man charged in Montgomery homicide, arson, multiple robberies
Miele
German appliance maker Miele selects Alabama for first U.S. production facility
Allen Todd (left) and Zachary Shipman (right)
2 sentenced, 1 dismissed in Montgomery ‘Riverfront Brawl’
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air

Latest News

Before the curtains go up at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, crews behind the scenes spend...
Behind the scenes at Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s ‘A Christmas Carol’
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall file photo
Alabama Attorney General criticizes FBI, SPLC following new report
ACLU says Alabama lawmakers prioritize ‘prison pipeline bills’
Thomas Cleveland
Jefferson County deputy indicted on assault charges stemming from officer-involved shooting in April