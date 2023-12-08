Jefferson County deputy indicted on assault charges stemming from officer-involved shooting in April

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County Sherriff’s deputy has been indicted by a grand jury this week in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred April 20, 2023.

Thomas Cleveland, a deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department who was on-duty at the time of the incident, is charged with Assault in the First Degree.

After the hearing and reviewing evidence, the grand jury found probable cause that Cleveland committed the crime of Assault in the First Degree.

Cleveland was placed on administrative leave following the indictment.

Cleveland was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and has since bonded out on a $30,000 bond.

