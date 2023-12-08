Advertise
Jon Sumrall to leave Troy for AAC job

Jon Sumrall
Jon Sumrall(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By James Hayes
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University head football coach Jon Sumrall’s time with the Trojans has come to an end.

It was announced Friday that the man who has led the Trojans to back-to-back Sun Belt Conference championships has decided to part ways with Troy for Tulane of the American Athletic Conference.

This comes after Sumrall and the school came to an agreement on a new four-year contract this past March that would run through 2026.

Sumrall was named Troy’s football head coach on December 2, 2021, and has a 23-4 record over two years, including a 2022 Cure Bowl victory.

Troy’s 23 wins during Sumrall’s two seasons as head coach are tied for the third most in the country, trailing only Georgia, Michigan, and Washington. Additionally, Troy joins Michigan as the only two programs to win conference titles in 2022 and 2023.

Under Sumrall, Troy went 12-0 against opponents in the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference. Additionally, three of Sumrall’s four losses came against a team ranked in the top 25.

Sumrall will be taking over a Tulane team that is coming off an 11-2 season, losing only to Ole Miss and then in the AAC Championship game to SMU, 26-14.

Sumrall previously coached at Tulane from 2012-2014.

