Mexican law enforcement visits Montgomery to learn about US judicial system

Mexican law enforcement experts were in Montgomery to learn about the United States judicial system.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A group of law enforcement experts from Mexico were in Montgomery Thursday to learn more about how the United States judicial system works.

Nearly 40 prosecutors, forensic analysts and investigators got to watch court proceedings and ask questions.

This program was through the bipartisan Attorney General Alliance partnership.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey and leaders within the program said it was a chance to learn best practices from their counterparts while building relationships.

“They are able to see how we do things here in the United States, and they can take the best practices or they can bring new ideas and how to do it back home,” said the Attorney General Alliance’s administrative director, Elena Collins.

“Their country’s judicial system is so different than ours, and they’ve recently changed their judicial system. So for them to be able to come over to the United States and learn how we do, what I believe is the best criminal justice system in the world, is really an honor. But to pick Montgomery, Alabama to come is even a greater honor,” Bailey said.

Bailey said one of the biggest differences between the American judicial system and Mexico’s is that it does not have jury trials there.

