TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Catholic Knights won their first state football title Friday, toppling Cherokee County 35-0 for the AHSAA 4A championship.

Insane stat: The Knights senior class is 53-5. @wsfa12news https://t.co/PnFxFmpUpH — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) December 8, 2023

MVP of the 4A championship game, @MCPKnightsFB QB @1kCmac - 197 yards, three touchdowns.



McCreary and these seniors made it to the state title game their freshman year and lost, so today "means the world" to them.. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/YahSB41TFa — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) December 8, 2023

