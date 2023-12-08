Montgomery Christmas parade happening Friday evening
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery’s annual Christmas parade is ready to hit the streets Friday night.
The parade will start at 6:15 p.m. and march across downtown. Floats, trailers, marching bands and other organizations wil march down historic Dexter Avenue. Even Santa Claus will make an appearance.
If you’re driving downtown, be prepared for road closures. The city posted this map to help out motorists.
If you can’t make it there in person, WSFA 12 News will broadcast the event and live stream in this story, as well as Facebook. We’ll be giving live coverage and commentary until 8 p.m.
Here is the list of scheduled parade events and floats in order:
- Mayor Steven Reed - vehicles
- Montgomery City Council & Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama - four Hyundai vehicles
- Montgomery Police Department - vehicles
- WSFA 12 News - float
- Sam’s Club - vehicle
- Montgomery Fire/Rescue – one float, three apparatuses, four ATVs
- MPS superintendent and senior cabinet
- The Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who
- Belling Middle School
- Bellingrath Middle School Buc Nation Band - performing
- Bellingrath Middle School Treble Makers Choir - walking
- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Beta Sigma – vehicle and some people walking
- Little Explorers Learning Center – vehicle and some people walking
- North Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department – vehicle
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Weekend Celebration Planning Committee – vehicle
- Nehemiah Center – traditional Mexican folk dance - walking
- Regency International – Alabama state titleholders - beauty queens on a float
- Mr. Electric – float
- Bluewater Broadcasting – three station vehicles
- Mary Kay – vehicle
- Montgomery City of Refuge Church – float
- Garth Realty Group LLC – truck
- Rep. Penni McClammy – vehicle
- City of Montgomery Office of Violence Prevention – vehicle
- Morningview Singers – 60 participants riding and walking
- Mr. & Mrs. Morningview
- Morningview Peer Helpers
- Murphy family restaurants
- Autaugaville Boom Squad
- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office – float
- Art in Motion with Blount Elementary – dance team walking
- Blount Elementary robotics and basketball
- Highland Gardens visual arts ambassadors
- Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office – vehicle
- Montgomery County Commission – vehicles
- Montgomery County Probate Court – float
- Irva Reed for Montgomery County Commission campaign.
- Nothing Bunt Cakes – vehicle
- Eastpond Healthy Spot/The Healthy Frogg – vehicle
- JAG High School marching band – performing
- JAG High School visual art – walkers
- JAG High School thespians – walkers
- Kenneth Laneaux for Montgomery County Commission – vehicle with banner
- FAB Squad – dance team
- Fabulous Mystique Shadows – dance team walking
- Panthers Elite cheer team – cheerleaders walking
- WAKA Action 8 News – vehicle
- Chisholm Elementary
- Chisholm Elementary dance Team, peer helpers and STEM team – dancers and walkers
- Chilly’s Ice Cool Band – performing
- The Vance Law Firm – vehicle with trailer
- Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church – walkers and vehicle/trailer
- Dancing Beats of Montgomery – walking
- Alabama House Minority Leader Rep. Anthony Daniels – float
- iHeartMedia
- Gospel Tabernacle Church of God – van and nativity scene
- Montgomery Whitewater
- Percy Julian JROTC – walking
- Dr. Percy Julian marching band – performing
- CHANGE Community Resource Center – float
- Garrett Elementary school choir – riding
- City of Montgomery traffic engineering
- New Hope Missionary Baptist Church – float
- Alabama Power – float
- Coca-Cola United – truck and trailer float
- Sidney Lanier Marching Poets Band
- C&C Ice Box Jewelry – vehicle
- Alabama Artificial Limb & Orthopedic Service – vehicle
- Better Together Book Tour
- First Baptist Church Greater Washington Park
- Sustained Quality
- Jacobs Engineering
- Home Care Assistance
- Emergency Communications – golf cart and walkers
- Sons Automotive of Montgomery
- 2211 The Ultimate Play Zone – roller skaters and decorated truck
- Rosa Parks Museum at Troy University at Montgomery – vehicle
- Montgomery Zoo – van pulling float
- Montgomery Kappa Epsilon Psi Military Sorority Inc – three vehicles and walkers
- Selma High School Band of Blue – performing
- State Rep. Juandalynn Givan for Congress – vehicle
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints – vehicle
- The Montgomery Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Guide Right Program – walking
- Montgomery Panthers youth football and cheer organization – float
- Signs Now – vehicle showcasing their wraps
- Iota Phi Lambda Inc. – UAB
- Omega Sparks
- The Locket Group
- H&W Riders Organization – flatbed truck
- Riders For Life
- BAMA Jeeperz – vehicle
- Quad Adventures – ATV and another vehicle
- Capital City Car Club – car club vehicles
- Freds Independent Club – horse and walkers
- Santa
