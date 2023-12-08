Montgomery Christmas parade happening Friday evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery’s annual Christmas parade is ready to hit the streets Friday night.

The parade will start at 6:15 p.m. and march across downtown. Floats, trailers, marching bands and other organizations wil march down historic Dexter Avenue. Even Santa Claus will make an appearance.

If you’re driving downtown, be prepared for road closures. The city posted this map to help out motorists.

Road closures for the Capital City Christmas Parade (Source: City of Montgomery)

Here is the list of scheduled parade events and floats in order:

Mayor Steven Reed - vehicles

Montgomery City Council & Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama - four Hyundai vehicles

Montgomery Police Department - vehicles

WSFA 12 News - float

Sam’s Club - vehicle

Montgomery Fire/Rescue – one float, three apparatuses, four ATVs

MPS superintendent and senior cabinet

The Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who

Belling Middle School

Bellingrath Middle School Buc Nation Band - performing

Bellingrath Middle School Treble Makers Choir - walking

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Beta Sigma – vehicle and some people walking

Little Explorers Learning Center – vehicle and some people walking

North Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department – vehicle

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Weekend Celebration Planning Committee – vehicle

Nehemiah Center – traditional Mexican folk dance - walking

Regency International – Alabama state titleholders - beauty queens on a float

Mr. Electric – float

Bluewater Broadcasting – three station vehicles

Mary Kay – vehicle

Montgomery City of Refuge Church – float

Garth Realty Group LLC – truck

Rep. Penni McClammy – vehicle

City of Montgomery Office of Violence Prevention – vehicle

Morningview Singers – 60 participants riding and walking

Mr. & Mrs. Morningview

Morningview Peer Helpers

Murphy family restaurants

Autaugaville Boom Squad

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office – float

Art in Motion with Blount Elementary – dance team walking

Blount Elementary robotics and basketball

Highland Gardens visual arts ambassadors

Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office – vehicle

Montgomery County Commission – vehicles

Montgomery County Probate Court – float

Irva Reed for Montgomery County Commission campaign.

Nothing Bunt Cakes – vehicle

Eastpond Healthy Spot/The Healthy Frogg – vehicle

JAG High School marching band – performing

JAG High School visual art – walkers

JAG High School thespians – walkers

Kenneth Laneaux for Montgomery County Commission – vehicle with banner

FAB Squad – dance team

Fabulous Mystique Shadows – dance team walking

Panthers Elite cheer team – cheerleaders walking

WAKA Action 8 News – vehicle

Chisholm Elementary

Chisholm Elementary dance Team, peer helpers and STEM team – dancers and walkers

Chilly’s Ice Cool Band – performing

The Vance Law Firm – vehicle with trailer

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church – walkers and vehicle/trailer

Dancing Beats of Montgomery – walking

Alabama House Minority Leader Rep. Anthony Daniels – float

iHeartMedia

Gospel Tabernacle Church of God – van and nativity scene

Montgomery Whitewater

Percy Julian JROTC – walking

Dr. Percy Julian marching band – performing

CHANGE Community Resource Center – float

Garrett Elementary school choir – riding

City of Montgomery traffic engineering

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church – float

Alabama Power – float

Coca-Cola United – truck and trailer float

Sidney Lanier Marching Poets Band

C&C Ice Box Jewelry – vehicle

Alabama Artificial Limb & Orthopedic Service – vehicle

Better Together Book Tour

First Baptist Church Greater Washington Park

Sustained Quality

Jacobs Engineering

Home Care Assistance

Emergency Communications – golf cart and walkers

Sons Automotive of Montgomery

2211 The Ultimate Play Zone – roller skaters and decorated truck

Rosa Parks Museum at Troy University at Montgomery – vehicle

Montgomery Zoo – van pulling float

Montgomery Kappa Epsilon Psi Military Sorority Inc – three vehicles and walkers

Selma High School Band of Blue – performing

State Rep. Juandalynn Givan for Congress – vehicle

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints – vehicle

The Montgomery Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Guide Right Program – walking

Montgomery Panthers youth football and cheer organization – float

Signs Now – vehicle showcasing their wraps

Iota Phi Lambda Inc. – UAB

Omega Sparks

The Locket Group

H&W Riders Organization – flatbed truck

Riders For Life

BAMA Jeeperz – vehicle

Quad Adventures – ATV and another vehicle

Capital City Car Club – car club vehicles

Freds Independent Club – horse and walkers

Santa

