Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery man charged in attempt to solcit child for sex

Leon Johnson
Leon Johnson(Montgomery County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is facing multiple charges, including human trafficking and solicitation of a child.

According to court records, Leon Johnson, 50, of Montgomery, was arrested on Thursday and charged with an attempt at human trafficking, electronic solicitation of a child, and traveling to meet a child for sex.

Court documents state that Johnson did knowingly solicit a minor to engage in sexual servitude as well as knowingly traveling within the state of Alabama in an attempt to engage in sexual servitude with a minor. Additionally, court records say that Johnson did knowingly communicate on an electronic device with someone he believed to be a child for sexual servitude.

Johnson is currently being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

No further information is available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Price was arrested by Montgomery police on Dec. 6, 2023.
Man charged in Montgomery homicide, arson, multiple robberies
14-year-old killed, 4 teens injured in Elmore County wreck
Miele
German appliance maker Miele selects Alabama for first U.S. production facility
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ronnie Nelson Black, please contact...
Missing Butler County man found dead
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air

Latest News

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
VIDEO: Good Samaritans stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say
City of Montgomery hosting the Capital City Christmas Parade today
Morning Smile: Children's of Alabama patients enjoy time at the tree farm
Capital City Christmas parade happening tonight!
14-year-old killed, 4 teens injured in Elmore County wreck